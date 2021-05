President Mahmud Abbas spoke with Joe Biden for the first time since US president took office

President Mahmud Abbas spoke Saturday with Joe Biden for the first time since the US president took office, the Ramallah presidency said, as violence between Israel and the Palestinians flared.

Abbas's spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina told AFP the conversation was "important", without elaborating on the details of the exchange.

