Pakistan's Khawaja Asif Inaugurates Fake 'Pizza Hut'. Real One Responds

Floral arrangements were in place, the red carpet was rolled out, and cameras were rolling when Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif walked in confidently to cut the ribbon of a "Pizza Hut" outlet in Sialkot's cantonment area recently. The high-profile inauguration ceremony went on smoothly until the American multinational restaurant chain stepped in to declare that the outlet was “unauthorised and fraudulent”.

The clarification came after photos and videos went viral on social media showing Pakistan's ever-so-controversial Defence Minister unknowingly inaugurating an unauthorised outlet of the US-based food chain. Though the outlet featured Pizza Hut's familiar red roof logo and branding, online users pointed out that the Sialkot location was missing from Pizza Hut Pakistan's official store list.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurates a fake Pizza Hut in Sialkot. pic.twitter.com/Us2GAKVDs3 — TRIDENT (@TridentxIN) January 21, 2026

The Clarification

Shortly after, Pizza Hut Pakistan issued an official statement clarifying that the outlet was not officially affiliated with the brand.

“Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment,” the statement read.

“This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety and operational standards," it added.

The US-based food chain said it has formally filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the misuse of “our trademark and ensure immediate action”.

Social Media Reactions

The clarification instantly turned the high-profile event into a source of mockery, with social media expressing ridicule and disbelief over the lack of verification by the administration before a high-profile minister attended the event.

One user wrote, “One ribbon cut, one statement issued. That has to be some kind of record."

Another joked, “When even Pizza Hut says, ‘Not our slice of the pie.'”

A third user wrote, "Only in Pakistan can a Defence Minister proudly inaugurate a fake Pizza Hut. Khawaja Asif cut the ribbon, smiled for cameras, and walked away—only for the brand to later declare the outlet unauthorised. No one can parody this level of incompetence."

One user wrote in Urdu, “Kuch asli baki reh geya hy ya nahi is soobay main? Ajeeb vahiyat log nafiz hain hum per (Is there any real thing left anymore in Pakistan? We have been bestowed with weird and useless folks?)."