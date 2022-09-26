Pakistan's Finance Minister Says He Will Resign

Miftah Ismail took to social media to announce his decision to resign.

Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday he planned to formally resign from the role.

"I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister," Ismail said in a Tweet, adding that he had signalled his plans to the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting. "I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan," he added.

In a meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif today, I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister. I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan. It's been an honour to serve twice as Finance Minister. Pakistan Paindabad — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) September 25, 2022

Miftah and Sharif are currently in London and due to return to Pakistan early next week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)