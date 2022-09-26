Pakistan's Finance Minister Says He Will Resign

Miftah Ismail and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are currently in London and due to return to Pakistan early next week.

Miftah Ismail took to social media to announce his decision to resign.

Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday he planned to formally resign from the role.

"I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister," Ismail said in a Tweet, adding that he had signalled his plans to the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting. "I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan," he added.

Miftah and Sharif are currently in London and due to return to Pakistan early next week.

