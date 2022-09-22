Pakistani Journalist Meets Priyanka Chopra In New York, Calls Her 'Humble'

Actor Priyanka Chopra with Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick.

Film stars from India are very popular in Pakistan, and enjoy a huge fan base in the neighbouring country. Several Pakistani politicians, sports stars and ordinary people have openly expressed their love for Hindi films.

And when it comes to meeting their favourite Indian actors, Pakistani fans never leave an opportunity to meet them.

A similar situation recently occurred in a New York hotel when a Pakistani journalist, Anas Mallick, met actor Priyanka Chopra.

The elated journalist clicked a picture with Ms Chopra and shared it on Twitter.

The journalist wrote, "So, I just literally bumped into @priyankachopra in the hotel lobby here in New York and she came down as a very humble person."

So, I just literally bumped into @priyankachopra in the hotel lobby here in New York and she came down as a very humble person pic.twitter.com/hfhLGlnCAg — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) September 21, 2022

Mr Anas was impressed with the gentle behaviour of the former Miss World and said that the actress came across as a very humble person.

Mr Mallick has been working as a field reporter for several years and is currently the bureau chief of WION, an Indian TV channel.

Priyanka Chopra, who is in New York, visited her restaurant Sona and shared a picture on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of her dinner. In the caption, she wrote, "Nights at Sona. It was so nice to meet everyone in dining, "followed by a love-struck emoticon.

On Tuesday, she shared adorable pictures with daughter Malti Marie from her stay in New York. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Our first trip to the Big Apple." Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

In New York, Priyanka Chopra attended the conference at The United National General Assembly (UNGA). On Monday, she shared a clip of her speaking at the conference. Also, the actress shared pictures with Malala Yousafzai, Amanda Gorman and others.

Sharing the post, she wrote a long note. Excerpt from the note read, "Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause. At the top of this year's agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals."