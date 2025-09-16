Pakistani Child TV Star Umer Shah Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 15, Industry In Shock

In a heartbreaking turn of events that has left the Pakistani entertainment industry in shock, child star Umer Shah died at the age of 15, Dawn reported. The teenager, known for his infectious smile and charming presence on screen, died due to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday in Dera Ismail Khan, his hometown. According to family and medical reports, Umer suffered from vomiting that led to fluid entering his lungs, triggering the cardiovascular episode. An earlier incident involving a poisonous snake in the house was also mentioned, though its link to the tragedy remains unclear.

Ahmed Shah, his elder brother, shared the news on Instagram, requesting fans to remember Umer and pray for their family. "This is to inform you that the little shining star of our family, Umer Shah, has returned to Allah Almighty. I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers," he wrote.

This is the second tragedy to strike the family. The siblings had lost their youngest sister, Ayesha, in November 2023.

Umer rose to fame as a social media sensation and TV personality, captivating audiences alongside his elder brother. The duo became household names through appearances on popular shows like ARY Digital's 'Jeeto Pakistan' and 'Shan-e-Ramazan'. Often dressed in costumes, the brothers' innocent humour, including the viral "peeche tou dekho" reel, made them fan favourites.

Celebrities rushed to express their shock and sorrow. 'Jeeto Pakistan' host Fahad Mustafa was among the first to react, expressing shock and saying he was "speechless" over Umer's death.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui called him "a beam of light, joy and innocence," adding, "I am shattered... it feels impossible that he's no longer with us." Waseem Badami, who hosted Umer on 'Shan-e-Ramazan', confirmed the cause after consulting doctors, while Aijaz Aslam remembered him as "a little angel" and "a bright, kind soul who brought smiles to everyone."

Tributes also came from Mahira Khan, Hina Altaf, Momal Sheikh, Shaista Lodhi, former cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed, and child influencer Muhammad Shiraz, who likened the loss to "losing a part of myself."