Pakistan Given February Deadline To Act By Terror Funding Watchdog FATF

Pakistan is currently in FATF's "grey list".

Pakistan has been given a fresh deadline of February 2020 by terror funding watchdog FATF to act against terror funding, news agency ANI reported. Islamabad got the four months' time after it was warned of action if it fails to complete its full action plan.

Pakistan is currently in the "grey list" of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will take a final decision on Pakistan's position in February next year.

"Strongly urge Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020, otherwise should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by next Plenary, the FATF will take action including urging members to advise their financial institutions to give special attention to business relations/transactions with Pakistan," the FATF said on Friday, on the last day of its meeting in Paris.

The meeting was attended by representatives from 205 countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations, the World Bank and other organisations.

India and other member countries of the FATF have charged Pakistan with failing to take concrete action against Hafiz Saeed, Maula Masood Azhar and other UN-designated terrorists, pointing out that its anti-terror law still remains out of sync with standards set by the international body.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related problems that are a threat to the integrity of the international financial system.

Pakistan was placed on the "Grey List" by the FATF in June last year and was asked to complete a plan of action by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the blacklist along with Iran and North Korea.

If Pakistan continues to remain on the ''Grey List'', it would be very difficult for the country to get any financial aid from the IMF, the World Bank and the European Union, making its financial condition even more precarious.

Islamabad is obligated to report its performance to the group every three months.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.