"Biggest Pressure" On Pak From Anti-Terror Watchdog FATF: Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval addressed a meeting of Anti-Terror Squad chiefs

Pakistan is under pressure from global anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF), National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said today at a meeting of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chiefs in Delhi. The anti-terror agency, which had earlier warned Pakistan to act against terror groups operating within its borders, is currently meeting in Paris to decide whether to retain it in a "grey list" of countries with inadequate controls over terrorism financing.

"The biggest pressure on Pakistan comes from the functionaries of the FATF, which is meeting now," Ajit Doval said in his speech, adding, "Pakistan has been using terrorism as the instrument of state policy. We all know Pakistan sponsors terrorism but we need evidence which stands scrutiny internationally".

Last week the FATF told Pakistan it had failed to fully implement a UN Security Council resolution against Hafiz Saeed and other UN-designated terrorists, as well as outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to a report released by the Asia-Pacific division of the FATF, Pakistan was fully compliant with only one of 40 recommendations on curbing money laundering and terror-financing in the country.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.