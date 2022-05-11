Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meets Nawaz Sharif In London

Nawaz Sharif has been living in London on the pretext of ill health since 2019.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Wednesday.

Mr Shehbaz, along with his delegation, which included several federal ministers including Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb, reached London early Wednesday morning.

Mr Shehbaz has come to consult with Mr Nawaz regarding the party's leadership over some key issues that the latter has reservations over, Pakistan's Geo News reported. The report added that PML-N is expected to make a "big decision".

Addressing the media in London a day earlier, Mr Nawaz said he is looking forward to meeting Mr Shehbaz and others accompanying him.

According to the former deposed Pakistan prime minister, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had left Pakistan in a deep economic crisis.

"The PTI government has created a crisis in every sphere of the country. Imran Khan's government harmed Pakistan in every possible manner, be it social, economic, cultural or political issues. Nothing like this happened ever before in the history of Pakistan," he said.

Nawaz Sharif, who is convicted in a corruption case, has been living in London on the pretext of ill health since 2019. The former Pakistan PM sought extensions to prolong his stay in London on medical grounds.

Last month, Mr Nawaz had also conducted meetings with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was later appointed Pakistan's federal minister.

The two allies had agreed to work closely to "repair the rot across the board," read a joint statement.

