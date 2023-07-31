National Assembly Will Be Dissolved Before August 12: Pakistan PM

Shehbaz Sharif said the tenure of the National Assembly will end on August 12.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that the National Assembly will be dissolved before August 12 with the consultation of the allied parties, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an interview at a Geo News programme, he said the tenure of the National Assembly will end on August 12 and before that, the assembly will be dissolved.

While the Election Commission will announce a date for the next elections, he added.

Sharif further said the decision about the caretaker PM will be taken in consultation with the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and before that he would consult all the allied parties and Pakistan Muslim League(N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif had lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan calling him the “mastermind” behind the events that took place on May 9 which aimed to topple military leadership, reported The News International.

Shehbaz Sharif also said that along with PTI workers, a group of politicians, some military men and their families were also involved in May 9 violence.

Moreover, the military labelled it as a 'Black Day' in the history of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif during an interview on Geo News's programme said, "Those involved in the May 9 incidents wanted to overthrow the military leadership."

He further mentioned that the planners wanted "anarchy" and "war" in the country, according to The News International.

As many as 2138 suspects have been arrested in five major cities of Pakistan's Punjab province in connection with the May 9 case, ARY News reported.

Whereas the PTI opposes that its members were not involved in the attacks, however, the government and military reject their claims and say they have 'irrefutable evidence' of their involvement, reported The News International.

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, protests erupted in Pakistan and military installations including the Lahore corps commander's residence and state properties were attacked in Pakistan.

