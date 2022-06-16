Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Ex-PM Imran Khan Not As Rich As Their Wives: Report

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Imran Khan are not as wealthy as their wives

The wives of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan are richer than their husbands, according to the statements of assets filed for the fiscal year ending on June 30 of 2020 with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan owns four goats worth Pakistani rupees 200,000. He possesses six properties, as well as owns inherited properties, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the publication, Imran Khan, who is a chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) neither owns a vehicle nor property outside the country. He does not have any investment, and has more than PKR 60 million in bank accounts, apart from USD 329,196 and 518-pound sterlings in Pakistani foreign currency accounts.

While his wife Bushra Bibi's net worth is PKR 142.11 million. She owns four properties.

Nusrat Shehbaz, the first wife of the present Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also richer than her husband. She has wealth worth PKR 230.29 million m and owns nine agricultural properties and one house each in Lahore and Hazara divisions. She has significant investments in various sectors, Dawn reported.

While her husband has wealth worth PKR 104.21 million with a liability of PKR 141.78 million.

Notably, Nusrat Shehbaz was last year charged by an accountability court in Lahore in a money laundering reference filed by the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The wealth of his second wife, Tehmina Durrani, has hovered around PKR 5.76 million for several years.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has 13 properties in the country valued at PKR 98 million, owns one vehicle worth PKR 7.5 million and has around PKR 16 million cash in hand or in banks. His wife owns 100 tolas of gold.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his wife own two houses in Islamabad and 40 tolas of gold.



