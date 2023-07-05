Pakistan PM Hopeful For $3 Billion Bailout Approval From IMF

Pakistan to receive first installment of $1.1 billion but IMF approval needed before funds disburse.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday he was hopeful that $3 billion short-term bailout from the International Monetary Fund would be approved by the multilateral lender's board when it meets on July 12.

After eight months of negotiations, both the sides signed a staff-level agreement on Friday for the bailout, to avert a imminent default on sovereign debt.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan stands to receive a first installment of $1.1 billion, but the IMF board's approval of the agreement is needed before funds can be disbursed.

"The agreement will go through, God willing," Sharif said during a ceremony in Islamabad.

