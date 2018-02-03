Pakistan Minister Shoots Wife Thrice Before Killing Self: Police

Mr Bijarani and his wife Fariha Razak were found dead on Thursday at their residence in Karachi.
Police suspect a domestic dispute to be the cause behind the incident, Geo News reported.
A press release by the police stated that the initial reports revealed all the bullet casings collected from the crime scene were fired from the same weapon.
The minister had one bullet wound in his head whereas his wife was shot thrice, the report said.
Funeral prayers for the minister and his wife were held shortly after Friday prayers. While Ms Razak's funeral was held in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority area, prayers for Mr Bijarani were offered in Kashmore.