Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, 3rd Generation Politician, Is Pakistan PM Candidate

As Pakistan prepares for national elections, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have emerged as the top contenders for the position of Prime Minister. Recently, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, stated that he would not assume the role of the country's top diplomat if Nawaz Sharif returns to power in the upcoming election on February 8.
In an interview, Bilawal Bhutto expressed reservations about aligning with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, stating that he would find it challenging to participate in what he referred to as "the same old politics.”
Facts about Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari:
- Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari.
- Bilawal's maternal grandfather was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a significant leader who has served as both the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.
- Bilawal was appointed the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party just three days after the assassination of his mother in 2007. At that time, he had said, "I have learned politics from both my father and mother. I engage in progressive politics, learning from the past but looking forward and asking where do I go from here."
- Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was appointed Pakistan's Foreign Minister in 2022 under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
- He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Christ Church, Oxford University.