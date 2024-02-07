Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, 3rd Generation Politician, Is Pakistan PM Candidate

As Pakistan prepares for national elections, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have emerged as the top contenders for the position of Prime Minister. Recently, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, stated that he would not assume the role of the country's top diplomat if Nawaz Sharif returns to power in the upcoming election on February 8.

In an interview, Bilawal Bhutto expressed reservations about aligning with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, stating that he would find it challenging to participate in what he referred to as "the same old politics.”

Facts about Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: