Pakistan Minister, Senator Fight In Parliament Over Debate On Kashmir

The session was called on Tuesday to discuss India's move on Jammu andKashmir.

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry abused each other in Parliament, turning a joint session into a brawl.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who was presiding over the proceedings alongside National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday, had to intervene and order to expunge non-parliamentary words used by the two lawmakers, The Express Tribune reported.

Senator Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader resorted to name-calling after the latter interrupted the senior opposition lawmaker's speech during the televised session.

The Federal Minister got infuriated after being referred to as "dabbu" and hurled a volley of abuses at the PML-N leader. "Can someone switch him off... He'll take some time in learning how to respect others," remarked Khan.

Chaudhry, in response, tried to pounce on to the opponent, but, other lawmakers held him back and calmed the two parties down.

The session was called on Tuesday to discuss scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

