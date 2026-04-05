Pak Minister Khawaja Asif's "Kolkata" Shocker After Rajnath Singh's Warning

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said his country would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any "future misadventures", days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Islamabad of unprecedented action if terror attacks repeat. The warnings came ahead of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack anniversary - in which 26 people were killed.

"If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata," Asif said.

India has not yet responded to this.

Asif also claimed that there were indications of a possible "false-flag" operation involving their "own men or Pakistanis in detention", suggesting bodies could be planted and blamed on terrorism. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

Asif had threatened India with future aggression earlier this week, too, saying, "the illusion of space for war between two nuclear states is inconceivable". He also warned of a "swift" and "calibrated" response to India's military actions.

"Let there be no ambiguity: Pakistan remains committed to peace and regional stability, but its resolve to defend sovereignty is absolute, its preparedness complete, and its response will be swift, calibrated, and decisive," the Pakistani minister said.

India's warning to Pakistan

Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, speaking at an event in poll-bound Kerala, warned any "misadventure" from India's neighbour, Pakistan, in the prevailing situation would invite an "unprecedented and decisive" action.

According to the minister, following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, India had destroyed the terrorist hideouts and infrastructure in Pakistan. He said that after the Pahalgam attack, Indian forces, during operation Sindoor, brought Pakistan to its knees within 22 minutes, and it was the biggest operation against terrorism yet.

"I would like to tell you the operation is not over yet. If such dirty actions are repeated by Pakistan, our armed forces will give a befitting reply that they will never forget. What will happen this time will be an unprecedented action," he said.

The Indian military had destroyed at least nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also struck some major military bases in the country during Operation Sindoor. Some of these infrastructures are still under repair. The hostilities ended after Pakistan sought a ceasefire on May 10, and both nations took a series of retaliatory steps.

Singh said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security has been strengthened, and the government's attitude and mode of action have changed.

"Be it the surgical strikes after the Uri terror attack, or the air strikes in response to the Pulwama bombing of Indian security personnel vehicles, or the operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam incident, we have struck a strong blow to terrorism," he said.