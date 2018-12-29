Pakistan's National Carrier Fires Over 50 Employees For Fake Degrees

Pakistan International Airlines has fired over 50 employees, including pilots and cabin crew, for holding fake degrees, the media reported on Saturday.
A statement by the country's national carrier said that the employees were fired on the instructions of Pakistan's Supreme Court in a fake degrees case.
Three pilots and 50 crew staff were fired, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken notice of the alleged appointment of pilots holding fake qualifications in January this year.
A two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice had issued a deadline of December 28 to the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan for completing the verifications of the degrees of pilots.