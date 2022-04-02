Imran Khan, Facing No-Trust Vote, Calls For Nationwide Protests

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who faces a no-trust vote, today urged his countrymen to be out on streets and protest, stressing again that foreign conspirators are looking to change the leadership in Islamabad.

"I have been planning how to face them. Insha Allah (God willing), you will see how I will face them tomorrow. I want my people to be vigilant, alive. If it had been another country where such things were happening, people would have moved to the streets. I call on all of you to move to the streets today and tomorrow. You should do so for your conscience, in the interest of this nation. No party should force you to do that. You should be out on the streets for the future of your children. You should all go out and show that you are vigilant," Mr Khan said addressing people during a Q&A session with ARY News.

He also urged the youth of Pakistan to agitate and raise their voice against the conspiracy by external forces. He claimed that the Opposition leaders are seeking power to dispose of the corruption cases against them.

The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have come out in the open against Prime Minister Khan. However, Mr Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion.

A defiant Mr Khan has said that he will not resign despite losing the majority and insisted that he will "fight till the last ball" and face the vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly on Sunday.

The MQM, a key ally, has announced that it has struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

"I said early elections are the best option...I could never think of resigning... and for no-trust motion, I believe that I will fight till the last minute," he had said.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Mr Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

On Friday, Mr Khan claimed he has credible information that his life is in danger but asserted that he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan.

