Imran Khan Faces Arrest In Anti-Terror Case, Party Announces Protest Meet

Pakistan's media watchdog has banned broadcastof Imran Khan's live speeches. (File)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members have urged party workers and supporters to take to the streets to protest against the possible arrest of party chief and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

This comes after PTI chief was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for allegedly threatening the additional sessions judge of the federal capital, Zeba Chaudhry, reported the Express Tribune.

Moreover, senior PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry has asked party workers to reach the former PM's Bani Gala residence.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Margalla police station at 10 pm on Saturday, following Imran Khan's speech at a PTI rally in F9 Park.

PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while speaking to the media, told party activists to remain prepared and wait for the party's call for protest in case of Imran Khan's arrest.

The police have reportedly blocked the routes leading to the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan and unauthorised persons have been banned from travelling through the routes.

According to ARY News, the police installed barbed wire to seal the routes whereas heavy contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed and the street lights of Imran Khan Chowk were turned off.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's media regulatory authority has banned broadcast of Imran Khan's live speeches for threatening an Islamabad police official and a female magistrate during an address in Islamabad.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister has been booked for threatening a judge and two top police officials in a public meeting late Saturday evening.

According to The News International, Imran Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).