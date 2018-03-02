Pakistan Hindu Lawmaker Prevented From Taking Oath Moves Court

Member of the Provincial Assembly-elect Baldev Kumar, who is in jail in the murder case of Sikh lawmaker Sardar Soran Singh, moved the Peshawar High Court against the Speaker, treasury and opposition members of the provincial assembly for contempt of court.
In his petition, Kumar prayed that Senate elections which are due on March 3 should be stopped until his swearing in ceremony.
The petitioner further claimed that he was deliberately maltreated in the Assembly Hall on February 27.
Arbab Jehandad Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of the Provincial Assembly, threw his shoe at Kumar which landed close to him while some other members of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf threw copies of the assembly agenda towards Kumar.
Mr Singh, a lawmaker from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was shot dead in April 2016 in Buner district of the province.
Mr Singh was elected to the provincial assembly on a minority seat.
Comments
Kumar is the second in the list of Tehreek-e-Insaf party's candidates for a reserved seat for minorities.
