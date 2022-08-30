Pakistan Floods: US Announces $30 Million Aid

Devastating floods affected more than 33 million people in Pakistan. (File)

The United States will provide $30 million in support for Pakistan following severe rains and flooding, the US embassy in Islamabad announced on Tuesday.

"The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), today announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)