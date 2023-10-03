Imran Khan Could Be Slow-Poisoned To Death In Jail, Claims His Lawyer

Imran Khan was arrested earlier after conviction in the Toshakhana case.

A lawyer of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed fear about the safety of the ex-premier and said that he maybe slow-poisoned to death in jail.

Naeem Panjutha, who is also Khan's spokesman on legal affairs, said that Khan was being mentally tortured and his movement has been restricted.

"Imran Khan can be slow food poisoned. He is being mentally tortured and his movement has been restricted," he claimed.

Panjutha said that Khan, 70, was on Monday night transferred to a lower class cell at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where he was shifted on September 26 from the Attock jail following court orders.

"Security personnel have been stationed outside the cell," he said.

He also claimed that new ways were being used in an effort to break Khan.

Panjutha said that he filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court about Khan's conditions in jail which was fixed for hearing on October 5.

He said that Khan's wife Bushra Bibi also met him today.

Khan was arrested on August 5 after conviction in the Toshakhana case. He was implicated in scores of cases after his ouster from office in April last year.

On Monday, IHC restored the bail of Khan in nine different cases by annulling the different trial courts' decisions to cancel the same.

Khan, who served as the country's prime minister until April last year, currently faces around 180 cases. These cases primarily stem from incidents that occurred following the sacking of the Lahore corps commander's house on May 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)