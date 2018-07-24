Imran Khan Takes On Sharifs, Says, 'Not Seen Such Acting Even In Films'

Imran khan claimed all parties coming together to dislodge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Pak polls.

In the last leg of the pre-poll campaigning, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan urged Pakistan voters to support his party to "change the fate of Pakistan at any cost."

Addressing a rally on Monday, Mr Khan claimed that all "status quo" parties were coming together to dislodge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the elections, The News International reported.

Taking on the Sharif family, he said, "When I was a child; the US dollar was 5 (Pakistani) rupees. Today it is over 130 (Pakistani) rupees. Their children have become billionaires and have looted this country and left it behind."

He further claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was enacting a drama to prove his innocence.

"Now, they (Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz) say they are being bitten by mosquitos in Adiala and are feeling the heat because they don't have ACs. I have not seen acting like this even in films," he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said that the Sharif family looted billions of money from the country and took them abroad.

Mr Khan also alleged that the former Punjab government did not undertake any development projects and was fooling the people through advertisements, Geo TV reported.

He claimed that the education sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was better than other provinces in Pakistan.

"KP has a (Pakistani) Rs 110 billion developmental budget. There are 9,000 doctors in the province. We made 50 new colleges and 10 new varsities," he said.

The deadline for campaigning by all the parties has come to an end. Pakistan is all set go to polls on Wednesday.