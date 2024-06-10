Actor Noor Malabika Das, Who Starred In 'The Trial', Found Dead In Mumbai Flat

Actor Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her Mumbai flat, the police said today. They suspect she died by suicide. Das, a former air hostess with Qatar Airways, had worked alongside actor Kajol in the 2023 legal drama 'The Trial'.

Her body was recovered from her flat in Lokhandwala on Thursday. Her neighbours had informed the cops after they noticed a foul smell coming from her flat, sources said.

The cops broke open the door and found the 37-year-old actor's body in a decomposed state.

All Indian Cine Workers Association has called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged suicide.

It is imperative for the government to probe the underlying causes behind these recurring tragedies in the Indian film industry, it said.