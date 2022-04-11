Pakistan Crisis Live Updates: Pakistan Set To Elect New Prime Minister Today

Security measures ahead of the Prime Minister's election are set in place

Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the 70-year-old younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been nominated as the joint candidate for the prime minister's election, scheduled today.

On the other hand, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) has nominated Shah Mahmood Qureshi as their candidate.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted the Imran Khan.

Here are the LIVE updates on Pakistan Crisis:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Apr 11, 2022 07:13 (IST) "Freedom Struggle Begins Again": Imran Khan's First Comments After Losing

After a humiliating defeat in the successful no-confidence vote against himself, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his 'foreign conspiracy' claim and said the "freedom struggle begins today". Meanwhile, Mr Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) has decided to resign from the National Assembly on Monday.

"Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy," Mr Khan tweeted.