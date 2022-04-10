Who Is Shehbaz Sharif, Pak Opposition Leader Likely To Replace Imran Khan

The younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the 70-year-old is leading the opposition's attempt to topple the government led by Imran Khan, who was dismissed Sunday as Pakistan prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament following weeks of political turmoil.

Analysts say Shehbaz, unlike Nawaz Sharif, enjoys amicable relations with Pakistan's military, which traditionally controls foreign and defence policy in the nation of 22 crore people.

Shehbaz Sharif's administrative skills were on display when, as chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, he worked closely with China on Beijing-funded projects.

He said in an interview last week that good ties with the US were critical for Pakistan for better or for worse, in contrast to Mr Khan's antagonistic relationship with Washington.