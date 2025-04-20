Pakistan Journalist Receives Death Threats, Urges Action On Balochistan Crisis

Renowned journalist Niaz Baloch has come forward with alarming claims that he has recently received serious threats from individuals linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to Baloch, these threats include warnings of enforced disappearance, a tactic reportedly used to silence dissent in Balochistan.

According to The Balochistan Post, in a powerful public statement, Baloch condemned the escalating dangers faced by professionals in the region. He asserted that journalists, educators, healthcare workers, legal professionals, writers, artists, students, and activists are being targeted simply for speaking out against systemic injustice. Baloch pointed to so-called "death squads," which he alleges operate with impunity, instilling fear and carrying out violence against those who raise their voices.

Calling on the international community, including the United Nations and global human rights organisations, Baloch appealed for urgent intervention. "The people of Balochistan are under siege," he said. "If the world remains silent, the cycle of bloodshed will only continue."

According to the Balochistan Post, Baloch warned that the situation has reached a critical point, and the global conscience must awaken to the plight of the Baloch people. He emphasised that silence in the face of such oppression equates to complicity.

His statement comes amid ongoing concerns over press freedom in Balochistan. In recent years, numerous journalists have been murdered or forcibly disappeared, and independent reporting in the region remains extremely dangerous. Baloch's appeal highlights the urgent need for international scrutiny and action to address the grave human rights violations occurring in the region.

The Baloch community has endured extensive human rights abuses for years, including enforced disappearances, unlawful killings, and deep-rooted marginalisation. Security forces are frequently accused of targeting civilians, students, and activists, often detaining them without legal procedures. Families are left in agony, with no information about the whereabouts or well-being of their missing relatives.

Fundamental rights--such as freedom of speech, political participation, and access to education--are routinely denied. Military operations in the region have triggered mass displacement and widespread fear among residents. Although human rights organisations have repeatedly raised concerns, the suffering of the Baloch people continues to be largely overlooked, intensifying their frustration and fueling calls for justice, recognition, and self-determination.

