Pakistan Court Unhappy With Delay In Concluding Cases Against Nawaz Sharif

Three cases were launched against the Nawaz Sharif family in September 2017. (File)

Pakistan's Supreme Court today rapped the accountability court for its delay to complete the trial of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in corruption cases and gave a final extension to it to conclude the hearings by November 17.

Three cases were launched against the Nawaz Sharif family in September 2017 following his disqualification on July 28 the same year.

The Supreme Court had initially given a six-month deadline to the accountability court in Islamabad to wrap up the cases but subsequently extended the period on the demand of the trial court.

So far only one case was decided on July 6, whereas the trial in two cases are still on.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday heard the extension plea of the accountability court judge, Justice Muhammad Arshad Malik.

The apex court accepted the plea and directed that the trial should be completed by November 17.

Remarking that the accountability court judge will be questioned if the trial is not wrapped up during the given time, the apex court said it will not any grant further extension to conclude the trial if the cases are not concluded by the new deadline.

The trial in Al Azizia and Flagship corruption cases are on, while the Avenfield case was already decided.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted and sentenced to prison for ten years, seven years and one year respectively in the Avenfield verdict. However, the convictions were suspended by the Islamabad High Court and they were released from Adiala jail last month.