Return, Good Doctors Here, Pak Chief Justice Tells Pervez Musharraf

While recording his statement in a treason case, Pakistan Supreme court on Thursday, told Pervez Musharraf that were good doctors in the country. General Musharraf has been in Dubai since 2016, where he has been receiving medical treatment.

General (retd) Musharraf, 75, who has been living in Dubai since 2016, faces a treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

Pak chief justice's cryptic remarks came as he headed a bench hearing the case related to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), passed by General Musharraf in 2007.

The NRO granted amnesty to politicians and other individuals by quashing various corruption and criminal cases against them so they could return to the country and engage in the democratic process.

During the hearing, General Musharraf's lawyer Akhtar Shah submitted a reply regarding the former president's return to the country and said, "I request the bench to keep my client's illness confidential." In reply, Justice Nisar said, "There are other people in the country who are suffering with this disease."

His lawyer then urged, "If it is necessary for Musharraf to return then he should be allowed to visit a doctor and his name should not be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL)."

"Let Musharraf return to Pakistan, no one will arrest him. But I cannot say anything regarding the removal of his name from ECL", the Chief Justice said.

Naming General Musharraf, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former attorney general Justice Malik Qayyum as respondents, petitioner Feroz Shah Gilani had requested the court in April to order recovery of "huge amounts of public money" misappropriated and wasted by them through unlawful means.

He contended that General Musharraf subverted the Constitution by declaring emergency followed by the promulgation of the NRO, through which criminal and corruption cases against politicians, including Mr Zardari, were "arbitrarily withdrawn".