Pak Assembly's Move Against Chief Justice Over 'Concessions' To Imran Khan

The motion was presented in the session after suspending the routine business (File)

The National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday passed a resolution for a committee's formation to file a reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.



According to ARY News, the motion was presented in the session after suspending the routine business of the house.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while addressing the house earlier on Monday, emphasized that the parliament should send a strong message to defend its territory.

He said a section of the judiciary is giving "unprecedented concessions" to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in corruption cases.

Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz in his remarks strongly condemned the recent violent acts in the country.

He said those who attacked the Corps Commander House in Lahore are enemies of the state.

Riaz held trained elements of the PTI responsible for these despicable acts. He emphasized the need for expressing complete solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, according to ARY News.

Salahuddin of (Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan) MQM said the recent violent acts are intolerable. He said the judiciary is giving "concessions" to PTI Chairman Imran Khan at whose behest public and private properties were ransacked.

Differences between the top judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government have exacerbated to seemingly a point of no return.

The media recently reported that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial headed bench remains adamant about holding provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite the government's disapproval, reported The Express Tribune.

There are clear divisions among the SCP judges on the matter as some are against the apex court's "suo moto" powers - alleged to be arbitrarily exercised by CJP Bandial - in this case and have reportedly asked for a larger bench to address the ongoing political turmoil in the country, reported Arab News.

On the other hand, the powerful military establishment is backing the Shehbaz Sharif-led government on the matter and has recently informed the CJP and other judges that the security environment in Pakistan is not conducive to holding elections in the two provinces.