Pak Army Says Night Launch Of Ballistic Missile Ghaznavi 'Successful'

Pakistan's Ghaznavi missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads to a distance of 290 kms

Pakistan has successfully carried out the night-training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', the Pakistani Army said today.

The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a distance of 290 kms, the Pakistani military's media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed their appreciation to the team, and congratulated the nation on the feat, he said.

The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also shared a video of the launch in his tweet.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.