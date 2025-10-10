"He'll Continue Ending Wars, Saving Lives": White House On Trump Nobel Snub

The White House reacted sharply after Venezuelan pro-democracy activist Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - an accolade Donald Trump had claimed for himself with a near-desperate campaign built, in some cases, on false claims of stopping wars.

"Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace," White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said Friday evening, "(But) President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

Trump himself has yet to comment. But an angry rant is expected in all likelihood.

President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.



He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.



The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace. https://t.co/dwCEWjE0GE — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 10, 2025

Hours earlier, in Oslo, the Nobel Committee announced Machado as the winner of this year's million-dollar award. The 58-year-old opposition leader - who spent months in hiding because of death threats - was hailed as a 'key, unifying figure' against a 'brutal' Venezuelan state.

"Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country... a choice that has inspired millions. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist," Nobel Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes said.

READ | Maria Corina Machado Awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2025

On overlooking Trump, Frydnes said the committee was inspired by the 'courage and integrity' of past winners in making its decision. "I think this committee has seen (every) type of campaign (and) media attention..." he said, referring obliquely to the White House's Trump push.

READ | 'Nobel Winners Filled With Courage, Integrity': Committee On Trump Snub

Trump had claimed his office has been the centre of peace agreements around the world in the nine months of his second term. In fact, he claimed, even before taking office, in January, tals had begun to end Russia's war on Ukraine and Israel's war on Gaza.

READ | No Nobel Peace Prize For Trump, An Angry President Demanding It

Nine months later, there is no end to either. Russia has refused to bow to bullying by, and pressure from, the White House. There is, however, a measure of relief in Gaza after the first phase of a ceasefire plan pushed by Trump, and accepted by Israel, came into effect this week.