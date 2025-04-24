Sheikh Hasina Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: "It's A Grave Threat to..."

Bangladesh's ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead and several others injured. The Awami League President expressed deep sorrow and mourning for the victims of the barbaric act and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

In a statement posted on her party's website, Haisina said that terrorists seek to halt the progress of humanity, calling them "vile enemies of human civilisation."

"We offer unwavering support for humanitarian political values across the globe. The terrorist attack in Kashmir is a grave threat to the creation of a humane world and a deep wound on the heart of human civilisation. The Bangladesh Awami League will continue to lend full support in the global struggle against these extremist forces. We demand that those responsible for such barbaric attacks be brought to justice," she said.

Hasian, who fled from Bangladesh after weeks of student protests in August last year, said the Bangladesh Awami League upholds a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and extremism.

"Our commitment lies in building a humane society, state, and world by fostering solidarity among people. We unequivocally and resolutely condemn such acts of terrorism," she added.

Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, also condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Wednesday evening after hours of silence and mounting scrutiny for not speaking out against the incident.

"Please accept my deepest condolences over the losses of life resulting from the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam...We strongly condemn this heinous act. Let me reaffirm Bangladesh's resolute stand against terrorism," he wrote in a post on his official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, as the bodies of those who were killed in Tuesday's attack at Pahalgam's popular Baisaran meadow reached their hometowns, India announced a slew of diplomatic measures against Pakistan for its support of terrorist activities in India.

India has put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold and shut the Integrated Check Post at Attari. New Delhi has also said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas and declared defence advisers in the Pakistani High Commission Persona Non Grata. The overall strength of the High Commissions will also be brought down from 55 to 30 by May 1.