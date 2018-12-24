Over 60,000 People Affected By Sri Lanka Flash Floods

The Meteorology Department warned of more rains in the north, east. (Representational)

Over 60,000 people have been affected by flash floods and heavy winds in Sri Lanka's northern part after days of heavy rains,the officials said on Monday.

Out of those affected, over 11,000 people were evacuated to safe locations as their homes were inundated due to continuous rains, Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

As of Monday morning, flood waters were receding and the situation was normalizing but people were told to remain cautious as more rains were expected in the coming days, said Disaster Management Centre spokesperson Pradeep Kodippili.

The worst-affected districts were Mullaitivu, Killinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna. No deaths or injuries were reported so far.

Military and the police were involved in rescue operations while President Maithripala Sirisena directed officials to provide immediate relief to the affected people.

The Meteorology Department warned of more rains in the north, east and north central provinces and said heavy falls were expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces.