Over 200 Indian Pilgrims Stuck In Nepal Due To Bad Weather Evacuated

Over 200 pilgrims stranded in Simikot of Northern Nepal have been flown out to the lower regions with the improvement in the weather.

"The condition is all well now. Most of the pilgrims stranded there were evacuated on Tuesday," Pranav Ganesh, First Secretary of Indian Mission to Nepal, informed news agency ANI without giving further details.

This is the second time when the Indians on Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage got stuck in Nepal's high altitude because of bad weather conditions.

As many as 200 pilgrims returning from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra were stopped in Simikot as the flights linking Simikot-Surkhet-Nepalgunj was stopped due to harsh weather.

A similar incident took place last month in the Himalayan district of Nepal. Around 1500 Indian pilgrims got trapped due to the bad weather and were later rescued after seven days. They were airlifted to safety on the initiative of Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Nepal is a popular destination for Indian pilgrims to visit Mansarovar due to the distance and comfort factors involved.