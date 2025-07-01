Advertisement

Over 14 Million People Could Die From US Foreign Did Cuts: Report

"For many low- and middle-income countries, the resulting shock would be comparable in scale to a global pandemic or a major armed conflict," a researcher said.

Over 14 million of the world's most vulnerable people could die because Trump is dismantling foreign aid.
France:

More than 14 million of the world's most vulnerable people, a third of them small children, could die because of the Trump administration's dismantling of US foreign aid, a study in the Lancet journal projected Tuesday.

"For many low- and middle-income countries, the resulting shock would be comparable in scale to a global pandemic or a major armed conflict," study co-author Davide Rasella, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said in a statement. 

