Over 14 Million People Could Die From US Foreign Did Cuts: Report

Over 14 million of the world's most vulnerable people could die because Trump is dismantling foreign aid.
France:
More than 14 million of the world's most vulnerable people, a third of them small children, could die because of the Trump administration's dismantling of US foreign aid, a study in the Lancet journal projected Tuesday.
"For many low- and middle-income countries, the resulting shock would be comparable in scale to a global pandemic or a major armed conflict," study co-author Davide Rasella, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said in a statement.
