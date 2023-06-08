Over 100 Million Affected By Canada Wildfires In North America: 5 Points

Over 3.8 million hectares - about double the size of New Jersey - have been scorched so far, according to the Canadian National Fire Database.

More than 20,000 people have been displaced in Canada due to the wildfires. Quebec, which is facing 150 active wildfires, is responsible for the pollution over New York. As of Wednesday afternoon, New York City had some of the worst air pollution of any city in the world.

The thick haze of pollution cast an eerie, yellowish glow over Manhattan's famous skyscrapers, delayed flights and forced the postponement of sporting events.

Major League Baseball postponed Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox as well as the Phillies home match against Detroit Tigers due to poor air quality. The Women's NBA and National Women's Soccer League also announced postponements. In music, organizers canceled the opening night of a concert series in Brooklyn set to feature Corinne Bailey Rae.