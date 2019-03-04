Over 1,000 People Set Guinness World Record In Yoga In Hong Kong

More than 1011 yoga practitioners attempted Virabathrasan in Hong Kong's Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park

Over a thousand yoga enthusiasts attempted to do the Virabathrasan for three minutes at one place, setting a Guinness World Record in Yoga.

"Aiming to contribute to the commendable initiative of PM Narendra Modi, we intend to make the whole world understand the unifying force of Yoga," Overseas President of BJP for Hong Kong and China Sohan Goenka said.

The record is a first of its kind in the history of Hong Kong, beating the previous record of 387, when more than 1011 yoga practitioners attempted the Virabathrasan, or the Warrior II Pose, in Hong Kong's Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park.