Ousted Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn To Make First Public Appearance In 7 Weeks

Carlos Ghosn had requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his continued detention.

Ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to make his first public appearance in seven weeks at a Tokyo court on Tuesday after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his continued detention.

Ghosn has been held in a detention centre since his November 19 arrest on allegations of financial misconduct, which was followed by re-arrests over further allegations.

The hearing will take place at 10:30 local time on January 8, the Tokyo District Court said on Friday. The reason behind the timing of Ghosn's request was not clear.

Earlier this week, the court approved an extension to Ghosn's detention until January 11, after re-arrest by prosecutors who accuse him of aggravated breach of trust in transferring personal investment losses to Nissan.

Those allegations centre on the use of company funds to pay a Saudi businessman who is believed to have helped him out of financial difficulties, sources said last week.

Ghosn has already been indicted for under-reporting his income. He has denied the allegations, local media has said.

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, who has been charged with conspiring to under-report Ghosn's income, has been released on bail after the court ruled against extending his detention while he awaits trial.

Ghosn's arrest was followed by his removal from roles at Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The case has rocked the auto industry and strained Nissan's ties with French partner Renault SA where he still remains chairman and chief executive.

The arrest has also put some of the practices of Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defence lawyers from being present during interrogations.