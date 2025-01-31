Advertisement

OpenAI Researcher Resigns Citing Fear Of AI's Rapid Development

Steven Adler, OpenAI researcher, resigned from his position after working four years in the company because he was "terrified" of the pace of AI development

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
OpenAI Researcher Resigns Citing Fear Of AI's Rapid Development
Former OpenAI researcher shares lessons from the time he worked on AI safety.

An OpenAI researcher has resigned from his position after working four years in the company. His reason? The rapid growth of artificial intelligence. In a post on X, Steven Adler announced that after four years working on safety across OpenAI, he left his job in mid-November.

"It was a wild ride with lots of chapters - dangerous capability evals, agent safety/control, AGI and online identity, etc. - and I'll miss many parts of it,” Mr Adler wrote.

In the next part of the post, he spoke about what "terrified" him the most. "Honestly I'm pretty terrified by the pace of AI development these days. When I think about where I'll raise a future family, or how much to save for retirement, I can't help but wonder: Will humanity even make it to that point?" 

In the follow-up posts, Steven mentioned that the "AGI race is a very risky gamble" as no lab has a solution to its alignment and even if someone wants to develop the technology responsibly, the competitiveness among the peers pushes all to speed up. 

“As for what's next, I'm enjoying a break for a bit, but I'm curious: what do you see as the most important & neglected ideas in AI safety/policy? I'm especially excited re: control methods, scheming detection, and safety cases,” Mr Adler concluded.
 

Not too long ago, Geoffrey Hinton, often called the “godfather” of AI, raised concerns that the technology may lead to human extinction in the next 30 years.

The British-Canadian computer scientist, honoured with the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024 for his work in the field, said there was a “10% to 20%” chance that AI could result in human extinction in the next three decades. He earlier predicted there was a 10% likelihood of the same. 

Mr Hinton, also a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, said humans were toddlers compared to advanced AI systems. “I like to think of it as: imagine yourself and a three-year-old. We'll be three-year-olds,” he said.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
OpenAI Researcher, Artificial Intelligence, OpenAI
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com