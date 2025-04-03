OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Transforms Into Anime Cricket Player, Internet Reacts

The world was still fixated on generating Ghibli-style images with GPT-4o, the latest ChatGPT model when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman set the ball rolling for another trend. Mr Altman posted an anime-style portrait of himself.

And it was no ordinary portrait. Mr Altman transformed himself into a cricketer in a blue Team India jersey with a bat in hand and eyes focused on the ball.

The 39-year-old shared the image on X and revealed the prompt he used to create it. He wrote, "Prompt: Sam Altman as a cricket player in anime style."

The post quickly went viral and some people were curious about his choice of the Indian jersey.

One user wrote, "Are you playing for India?"

Another commented, "Sam trying hard to attract Indian consumers."

A user wrote, "Not surprised to see the prompt didn't have "In Indian jersey" and it still created your image in one. Cricket is dominated by India (Or did you cut out the real prompt?)"

His post came a few hours after he appreciated the adoption of AI in India and said the country was outpacing the world. During his visit to India in February, Mr Altman highlighted the country's growing importance in the global AI industry.

OpenAI's most recent image-generation function, incorporated into the GPT-4o model almost a week ago, has users hooked on creating Ghibli-style artwork.

The heavy usage of the tool forced Mr Altman to request people to pause and their GPUs rest. He said the company's GPUs were "melting" under the pressure.

He also said the company was aggressively working to address the capacity issues causing technical difficulties.