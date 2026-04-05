"Open The F*cking Strait, You Bast*rds": Trump's Expletive-Laden Iran Rant

US President Donald Trump has made an expletive-laden post on social media demanding Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump said on Truth Social, the microblogging platform owned by him.

Trump's post came as Iran showed no signs of backing down, striking economic and infrastructure targets in neighboring Arab countries in the Middle East. With Iran continuing to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz, Trump had earlier threatened to unleash "all hell" if it isn't opened by Monday.

He has issued such threats before and extended them when mediators have claimed progress toward ending the war on agreeable terms.

Trump's abusive post also came after he announced that US special forces rescued a service member missing behind enemy lines since Iran downed a fighter jet. The airman's extraction followed a search-and-rescue operation after the Friday crash of the F-15E Strike Eagle. Iran had promised a reward for anyone who turned in an "enemy pilot." Trump said the airman was injured but in stable condition.

"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to man and equipment," Trump said on Truth Social.

"It just doesn't happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS!"

A second US airman was rescued earlier. The fighter jet was the first American aircraft to have crashed in Iranian territory since the US and Israel launched the war, striking Iran on February 28.

Trump said last week that the US had "decimated" Iran and would finish the war "very fast." Two days later, Iran shot down two US military planes, showing the ongoing perils of the bombing campaign and the ability of a degraded Iranian military to continue to hit back.

Israel struck a petrochemical plant in Iran that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said generated revenue that it had used to fund the war. The petrochemical industry is a key sector in many Gulf states. Plants in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE and Iran convert oil and gas into products like plastics, polymers and fertilizer, bringing in billions in export revenue.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for commercial trade, especially oil and gas moving from the Gulf to Europe and Asia. Disruptions there have injected volatility into the market and pushed oil and gas-importing countries to seek alternative sources.

"The doors of hell will be opened to you" if Iran's infrastructure is attacked, General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of Iran's joint military command said yesterday in response to Trump's renewed threat, state media reported. In turn, he threatened all infrastructure used by the US military in the region.