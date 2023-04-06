US Company Asking For ''Only White Candidates'' In Job Advertisement Sparks Outrage

The vacancy was listed by Dallas-based IT company Arthur Grand Technologies

A US company is facing online backlash after posting a job advertisement asking only for white candidates to apply. According to The Independent, Dallas-based IT company Arthur Grand Technologies advertised a job on Tuesday for a business analyst in its Salesforce and insurance claims team in Dallas, Texas, on the hiring platform Indeed. The company focuses on developing computer software and packaging.

The job vacancy reads, ''Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don't share with candidates]''.

A screenshot of the ad went viral on several social media platforms, including Reddit and Twitter, where users slammed the company for discriminating against candidates based on race or ethnicity.

Here are some posts:

Hi @WarrenBuffett ! Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway's vendors... Arthur Grand Technologies Inc... has some problematic hiring processes



Discrimination on race and national origin reduce a company's competitiveness, besides being a bad look pic.twitter.com/l9lB1xouK5 — T.K. Finch (@TK_Finch) April 5, 2023

Every minority who ever applied for a position with Arthur Grand Technologies and was denied employment needs to lawyer up. https://t.co/GADabxzwyq — JustPassinThru (@holemac1) April 5, 2023

"Hope they drown under the weight of their racist pebble-sized convictions," wrote one Reddit user. Another commented, ''I think doing ethnic discrimination this blatantly is pretty illegal.''

After the outrage, the company apologized and said the ad was posted by a new hire at the company. The company wrote on LinkedIn, ''At Arthur Grand, we do not condone or engage in any type of discrimination based of race, colour or religion.''

It added that an investigation was conducted which found a ''new junior recruiter'' was responsible for the ad.

''We conducted an internal investigation and discovered that a new junior recruiter at our firm was responsible for the offending job post. We have taken immediate action and terminated their employment for violating our policy,'' the company added.

The company then said that the offensive ad was published by a former employee who took an existing post and added the line to the application.

''This job posting was neither authorized nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees. A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account. The moment this was brought to our attention, we worked with the job portal to remove this offensive job posting. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the job poster,'' the clarification reads.