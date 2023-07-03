One Killed In Palestine As Israeli Forces Strike West Bank City

The army said it was conducting an "extensive counterterrorism effort". (File)

Israeli forces killed at least one person and wounded another in a nighttime operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

The Israeli military said it was "striking terrorist infrastructure" in Jenin, and residents said a missile was fired from the air, destroying a house.

The army said it was conducting an "extensive counterterrorism effort" in the area of the city and its large refugee camp but gave no further details.

