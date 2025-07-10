"One In A Million Miracle": 19-Year-Old Teen Surfer Rescued In Australia

A teenage Australian surfer feared lost at sea was rescued Thursday after spending the night on an uninhabited island miles offshore, officials and local media said.

The man, named in local media as 19-year-old Darcy Deefholts, reportedly went for a surf off a beach in Wooli, a coastal town 480 kilometres (300 miles) north of Sydney.

He had left home on Wednesday afternoon.

"When he failed to return home, concerned family members contacted officers," New South Wales police said in statement.

Police launched a land and water search around Wooli Beach, and the surfer was "located safely" on the small island the following day, they said.

The man spent the night on North Solitary Island, about 12 kilometres (seven miles) off the coast, according to Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

The rescue was a "one in a million miracle", the teenager's father Terry told the paper after earlier saying on social media he had feared the worst.

His son was receiving medical treatment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)