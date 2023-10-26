Video: Terrifying Moment When Australian Surfer Collides With Whale

Jason Breen was wing foiling at a Sydney beach on Wednesday

An Australian surfer found himself in a terrifying situation when a whale collided with him, sending him plunging into the sea --and he managed to capture the entire harrowing experience on camera.

Jason Breen was wing foiling at a Sydney beach on Wednesday. While the 55-year-old was cruising along the water at Mona Vale beach, a humpback whale leapt out of the water and landed on top of him, dragging him about 20 to 30 feet below the surface, the Guardian reported.

Mr Breen can be heard saying in the video, "Shit, I just got hit by a whale."

"I thought I was gone, to be honest," he said later. "I thought for a few seconds, 'This is what it's like to die.'"

See the video here:

🔥 Guy surfs into breaching whale pic.twitter.com/uKtmttcXJI — NatureIsAmazing (@OurNatureRocks) October 25, 2023

Mr Breen told local media that he feared for his life when the animal dragged him deeper into the sea.

"Luckily, I felt the leash break and from there I got released from under the whale's body and was able to come to the surface," he said.

"I thank my lucky stars that something that's not supposed to break broke and ringed the webbing out."

Mr Breen swam to the shore and discovered that the incident was recorded on his GoPro camera.

He added: "The whole thing was unusual, one in a million - it's a massive ocean and there was a guy on a headland who just happened to be filming by coincidence and my GoPro... I wasn't pointing or filming so to get the footage was amazing."

Mr Breen said that the whale had smooth skin, leading him to believe that it was a calf. Mr Breen was unhurt.