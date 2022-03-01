On World Compliment Day, Mumbai Police Praise People's Acts of Kindness

The organisers of World Compliment Day call it the "most positive day". (Unsplash)

Today is World Compliment Day and to celebrate the occasion, Mumbai Police heaped praises on the residents of the city. It highlighted the acts of kindness by the people of Mumbai, using hashtags like #GoodJobMumbai and #WhatACopSees.

“Mumbai, it's the world compliment day. We may fall short of words to compliment you enough but you do mean the world to us. You do,” Mumbai Police said on its official Twitter handle.

“The pillion rider wearing a helmet. We see you going the 'extra mile' to remain safe,” it said in the subsequent tweet in the thread.

It also mentioned the gesture of a woman who offered water to traffic policeman. "Your kindness 'melted' our hearts!" said Mumbai Police.

Others too made use of the trend and posted messages of “positive vibes” on World Compliment Day.

What is World Compliment Day?

It is an initiative launched by the Netherlands-based group. In a website launched for the purpose, the organisers said that after many successful editions of “National Compliment Day” in the Netherlands, they decided to turn it into a global event.

“The reasoning behind it makes sense. The initiative, in contrast to Valentine's Day, Secretaries' Day, and Mother and Father's Days, is not commercially oriented, so everyone can afford to participate. ‘World Compliment Day' simply addresses the basic human need for recognition and appreciation. Nobody wins commercially, but everybody wins emotionally. And therein lies its power,” a note on the website said.

It also has a Twitter handle and a Facebook page which give details about World Compliment Day.