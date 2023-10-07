'On Verge Of Great Victory': Hamas Chief After Israel Terror Strike

Ismail Haniyeh-led Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel this morning (File/AFP)

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said Saturday the Palestinian group was on the "verge of a great victory" after it launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

"We are on the verge of a great victory and a clear conquest on the Gaza front," Haniyeh said in a speech broadcast on Hamas-run Al-Aqsa television.

"Enough is enough, the cycle of intifadas (uprisings) and revolutions in the battle to liberate our (Palestinian) land and our prisoners languishing in occupation (Israeli) prisons must be completed."

