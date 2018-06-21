On This Flight A Man "Begged" For Money. Here's What Really Happened An air hostess can be seen trying to get the man to return to his seat, but he persisted. One of the passengers leaned over the middle seats and handed him some money.

The incident took place on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Iran's Shiraz International Airport. New Delhi: A middle-aged man was filmed on a packed Qatar Airways flight, begging fellow passengers for money. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man getting up from his seat and holding out a plastic pouch, asking other passengers on the flight for money.



An air hostess can be seen trying to get the man to return to his seat, but he persisted. One of the passengers leaned over the middle seats and handed him some money. Just as two more airline staff came to the aisle, urging the man to take his seat, another passenger called out to him and gave him some money.



While the cabin crew insisted that he return to his seat, the man nodded and kept asking passengers for money. The bizarre incident reportedly took place on a flight from Doha, Qatar to Iran's Shiraz International Airport. It was initially believed to have been shot onboard a Thai Airways flight from Karachi to Bangkok.

"The old man was deported without any money so he was asking passengers in the plane to help him out," Mr Gilani added.

Not true. This video is made onboard a Doha-Shiraz flight. The so-called beggar, who is an Iranian deportee, speaking Farsi & the lady making the video is also speaking in Farsi. The old man was deported without any money so he was asking passengers in the plane to help him out. - Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) June 19, 2018

Another person tweeted that the man delayed the flight when he started "begging other passengers for money".



A Qatar Airways flight ticket from Doha to Shiraz costs between 2,000 and 3,000 Qatari rial (Rs 55,875). While some people on Twitter speculated the man had sneaked onboard, Qatar Airways reportedly confirmed that he was a paying customer.



