On Mother Teresa's 111th Birth Anniversary, Tributes Pour In From Hardeep Singh Puri, Ashok Gehlot, Arvind Kejriwal, And Others

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, the capital of Macedonia.

On the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, many leaders from across the country paid tributes to the Nobel laureate's selfless service towards the underprivileged. She was loved and respected by people all over the world who also called her Saint Teresa. Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, the capital of the Republic of Macedonia. She was baptised Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu. Mother Teresa decided to stay in India after a visit to Kolkata, West Bengal, where she was moved by the condition of the underprivileged. She devoted her life to helping the sick and poor.

Remembering her services to humanity, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “Remembering Bharat Ratna & Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa Ji on her birth anniversary. She established ‘Nirmal Hriday' & dedicated her life to the service of humanity.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his tribute to Mother Teresa wrote, “After working for Tata Steel, I volunteered at Mother Teresa's ashram in Kalighat. It was a spiritual experience that inspired me to be in service of humanity for life. On her birth anniversary, I join the millions whose lives she touched to remember her.”

“Humble tributes to #MotherTeresa on her birth anniversary. Her life was dedicated to serving the poor, destitute and sick. Her compassion and selfless service for the welfare of mankind shall always remain an inspiration,” wrote Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The official Twitter account of the Indian National Congress remembered Mother Teresa's “noble work and contributions to uplift the lives of all those in need”.

The tribute from Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal's official Twitter account read, “Hon'ble Governor pays his humble tribute to Nobel laureate & Bharat Ratna MotherTeresa, on her birth anniversary. She will always be remembered by all for her selfless and dedicated service towards the poor and underprivileged.”

Former Union minister Tariq Anwar remembered Mother Teresa by quoting her in his tribute. He wrote, “Pay my humble tribute to Nobel laureate & Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary. ‘Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.” The epitome of sacrifice & devotion to humanity.'”

Sitaram Lamba, the national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress, wrote, “My humble tribute to Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary. The epitome of compassion devoted her whole life to the service of the sick, dying and destitute.”

The official Twitter account of the Nationalist Congress Party tweeted, “Remembering Bharat Ratna, Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary.”

Mother Teresa died on September 5, 1997. On September 4, 2016, she was declared a saint by Pope Francis at a ceremony at the Vatican.