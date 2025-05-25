On Miss England's India Experience, A Clarification From Miss World Organisation

The Miss World Organisation has released unedited videos of Miss England to counter the allegations made in the British press about her experience in India as part of the Miss World pageant.

Miss England 2024 Milla Magee withdrew from the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant being hosted in Telangana, citing personal and ethical concerns.

Ms Magee, in a statement to British tabloid The Sun, expressed disappointment with the pageant's environment, which she said did not align with her expectations of "beauty with a purpose".

"Tipping point came when they (contestants) were allegedly asked to socialise with middle-aged men as a gesture of appreciation for their financial contributions to the event," The Sun reported.

Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Organisation, dismissed the claims as "completely unfounded and inconsistent" with the reality.

"Earlier this month, Milla Maggie requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother's health. As a mother and grandmother herself, Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, responded to Milla's situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first," the Miss World Organsiation said in a statement.

Contestants were reportedly expected to wear make-up at all times and remain dressed in ball gowns throughout the day.

"Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that certain UK media outlets have published false and defamatory statements, allegedly made by Milla Magee, regarding her experience in India. These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us," said the organisation.

"In response, the Miss World Organisation is releasing unedited videos recorded during Milla's stay in India, in which she expresses gratitude, joy, and appreciation for the experience. These videos reflect her own words and sentiments, and serve as a direct contradiction to the recent false narratives," it added.

Following Miss England's departure, Charlotte Grant, the 1st runner-up of Miss England, stepped in to represent her country, said the organisation, adding that she has been "warmly welcomed into the Miss World sisterhood".

The organisation underlined that it remains committed to truth, dignity.

"Miss World remains committed to truth, dignity, and the values of Beauty With a Purpose. We urge media outlets to uphold journalistic integrity and verify their sources before publishing misleading content," it said.